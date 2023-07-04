Dear GhanaWeb: My mother-in-law hates me because I want to start a business

File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

Since moving in with my husband, my relationship has been plagued by the continuous interference of my mother-in-law. She persistently advises me against befriending my brother-in-law's wife, claiming that she is disrespectful.



However, after observing their interactions for over a year, it has become evident that their dislike stems from her independence — owning a car, having a job, and not relying on them for assistance.



In 2019, I graduated from university and pursued a career in makeup artistry to support myself. My plan to open my shop has been met with disdain from my mother-in-law.



She insists that I prioritize starting a family before venturing into a business, and I struggle to comprehend her perspective. When I respectfully declined her expectations, life became tumultuous for me.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, my husband consistently sides with his mother, regardless of the circumstances. This has left me feeling trapped and uncertain about the next steps in my life.

What do I do?



