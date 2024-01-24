Dear GhanaWeb: My parents rejected my fiancée because of her educational background

File photo of a worried man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I knew her educational background would be a problem but was hoping it wouldn’t be if I introduced her to my parents.



She is a JHS leaver but is a very hardworking woman and does not allow her educational level to deny her success in life. I can bet she is more hardworking and respectful than some ladies who claim to be literate.



The beginning of the introduction was a peaceful one as my parents loved her appearance and gestures. Things began to go south when my parents started to speak English. She understands the English Language but she’s not fluent.



They went ahead to ask her occupation which she mentioned. They engaged in other conversations until she decided to take her leave.



I accompanied her outside and when I returned, my parents sat me down and told me I couldn’t go ahead with my plans to get married to her. I saw that coming but I fought for my woman that day.

They criticized her educational background, and work and advised me to look for a woman with good education qualifications and a good career.



A week later, my parents introduced me to a woman they think suit our reputation but I told them my illiterate fiancée is the lady I’ll be getting married to.



To be clear, I have tested the waters and the career women I dated were rude, disrespectful, and lazy.



But with this woman, she gives me peace and the respect I deserve.



I told my parents I would go ahead with the wedding without their blessings because the lady is a good woman and will make a good wife.

I thought my parents would have a change of mind after I uttered those words but they are insisting I find another woman.



What do I do?



