Dear GhanaWeb: My sister fears I will steal her husband

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My sister fears that I'll steal her husband. As a result of what began as a friendship, I now confide in my brother-in-law more than I do in my sister.
We nearly always spend special occasions together, but I've noticed that my sister has started making fun of us and trying to change our plans.
I don't want to lose my best friend (my in-law's brother) and my sister. How can I get my sister's trust?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My 17-year-old daughter has multiple partners
- Dear GhanaWeb: My in-laws keep interfering in household after marriage
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am bored being with my girlfriend
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am pregnant after sex with my ex-boyfriend and male friend two days apart
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s lavish spending is making me crazy
- Read all related articles