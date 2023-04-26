Dear GhanaWeb: My sister fears I will steal her husband

File photo of two sisters

Dear GhanaWeb,

My sister fears that I'll steal her husband. As a result of what began as a friendship, I now confide in my brother-in-law more than I do in my sister.



We nearly always spend special occasions together, but I've noticed that my sister has started making fun of us and trying to change our plans.



I don't want to lose my best friend (my in-law's brother) and my sister. How can I get my sister's trust?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB