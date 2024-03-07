Dear GhanaWeb: My teacher’s daughter may be teaching her how to touch herself

A mother worried about her daughter

Dear GhanaWeb,

I gave birth to a curious and outspoken daughter, and I do not know where she inherited those characteristics from.



She is eight years old, and for some time now, I have noticed she likes to touch herself.



The first time I saw her, she was touching her navel, and it seemed she was enjoying it. I asked what she was doing, and she said her teacher asked her if she had touched her navel before, and if not, she should be doing that often.



I was surprised but brushed it off and went to attend to whatever I was doing.



The second time, she asked me if I could help her put her hands in her "small baby" (vagina). I asked why, and she said her teacher asked if she could do it.



I called the teacher at that moment and confronted him. He said my daughter misunderstood him, and that was not what he meant.

A few weeks later, I saw my daughter again holding a mirror and trying to put her fingers in her vaginal opening.



I shouted and asked what she was trying to do. She said her teacher directed her to do that. I asked her if she was sure, and her answer remained yes.



I earlier confronted the teacher, and he denied it, so now I do not know who to believe, but my conscience tells me the teacher is behind it because my daughter does not lie to me.



I want to report the issue to the school’s proprietor, but I do not have enough evidence.



What do I do?



