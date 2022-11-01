Dear GhanaWeb: My wife knows I cheated and I'm scared to sleep in the same bed with her

File photo of a troubled couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife scrolled through my phone and discovered I was cheating on her. I came out of the bathroom and saw my phone on my bed with a message from this girl I was having an affair with on my screen.



My heart skipped a beat there and then, but my wife acted normal and hasn't asked me about the lady for close to two weeks. I'm scared to sleep by her. It's making me anxious.



I now lock myself in another room with the pretext of taking late-night calls so I can sleep separately.

I can't handle it.



