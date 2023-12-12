Dear GhanaWeb: She described my joystick as a 'chewing stick'

File photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am aware my penis is very short but describing it as a chewing stick is embarrassing.



We met on the Facebook app and through that we became close friends. Initially, I saw her to be a sister I never had but going forward, I fell in love with her.



I’m the type who hates to hide my feelings. I proposed to her but she declined because she said she was engaged. I didn’t let that interfere with our relationship, hence, we still got in touch.



She called me one morning saying that she wanted to visit me at home. Her visit that day was my first time seeing her and she was beautiful. I kept my cool and decided to play the gentleman role till she left my house.



I offered her my best hospitality which she commended me for. It was 9 pm and she was still in my house. I politely asked when she would be leaving and she responded that she would like to spend the night if I wouldn’t mind.

I had wanted to say no because she has a boyfriend but had a change of mind.



The evening was going on smoothly when she entered my bedroom and kissed me. I was unable to resist it so I joined the game.



We were about to have sex when she stopped and said she was feeling sleepy. I was pained but who am I to force her to continue?



The next day, she hurriedly left the house and told me she would call me. I never heard from her since that day after several attempts to reach her.



She finally picked up my call and I asked if I had wronged her but she said no. Her attitude on the phone showed that there was something wrong. I asked again and the words she uttered were serious.

She told me not to call her again until the chewing stick in between my thighs was matured.



Her words were hurtful and they took my self-confidence away. I do not know how to approach a lady anymore.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb



