Dear GhanaWeb: What should a girlfriend bring to the table to be considered as marriage material?

Dear GhanaWeb,

I met Nathaniel at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2014. We were both freshmen and read the same programme.



I encountered him a day before I realized we would be having lectures together and he was rude. I am a straightforward person and confronted him about his actions. We exchanged unpleasant afterward and knowing that the problem was from him, he never said sorry.



Our eyes never met for some days but things began to cool off when we became project workmates. He said the sorry he owed me and that was the beginning of a new friendship.



“Nathan baby” as I call him is a very nice person and would make a good husband and father someday but he has not popped the question yet.



It’s been 10 years we’ve dated but Nathaniel is yet to propose. Money is not the problem here but I don’t know what is causing the delay.



We hardly fight and I have always been a good girlfriend to him.

I do a lot of things for him and my ‘girlfriend submission’ activities, which I know, surpasses that of a wife so why is he doing that to me?



Doesn’t he consider me to be a wife material upon everything I have done for him?



If there’s something I am not doing right, please share it with me because whether Nathan likes it or not, he will be my husband and I will be his wife.



