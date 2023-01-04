‘December in GH' activities should not be limited to Accra - Sarkodie

Sarkodie

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie is challenging organisers of December in 0 to extend the euphoria of activities during the festive season to other parts of the country.

According to the Adonai hit-maker who was speaking in a video cited by Graphic Showbiz, it was very important to spread the love of the festive season to other regions.



“We should spread the love across Ghana. The celebration is for Ghana and not Accra so we need to be thinking Kumasi, Tamale, and all these places. We need to drag the diasporas to go and see what Ghana is really about,” he said.



The renowned rapper also encouraged stakeholders of December in GH to find innovative ways to keep the momentum of the celebration for a long time.



“In Ghana, we always find things organically but we need to strategically work around it to keep it because we can’t just leave it like that. It’s a beautiful time and it’s a magic moment and everybody is coming to my country and I’m super proud.

“However, I think we need to find innovative ways to keep the momentum going and have lot more of activities happening. Even though we are already doing that, it could be more.



“It is a great time and I think government should really hold this and find ways to maintain this for a very long time,” he noted.



‘December In GH’ is a unique package of events and programmes to make Ghana the preferred tourism destination for Christmas and New Year and has been one of most successful initiatives to date in terms of international arrivals, tourist expenditures, stimulating the economy and welcoming the diaspora to visit Ghana.



Last December, patrons were treated to variety of entertainment packages from events such as Afrochella, Afro Nation, Samini Experience, Bhim Concert, Ada Calypso Riverfest, Taste of Ghana, Cituation, among many other interesting events.