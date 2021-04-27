Tema Nkrumah Memorial Park at standstill

Tema Memorial park

A memorial park started in 2012 to honour Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah founder of Tema, is still struggling for attention and crying like a baby neglected by the mother at a public place.

The site at Community One seats very close to the TDC Development Company ascribed as the mother of Tema and the Tema Metropolitan Authority described as the father of Tema, (but their baby to honour their grandfather Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is caught in between crying for help).



The site currently has the golden statue of Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah who was still speaking to Ghanaians and African erected at the middle while traditional Ghanaian Horn players adorned in male customary cloth lowered to the waist level continue to blow the silent tune in remembrance of the great son of Africa.



Two Ghanaian women, also mysteriously continue to dance in front to Osagyefo Nkrumah to signify the stature of his personality, in spite of these grand pasture with the potential to attract tourists continue to seat down waiting and crying for complexion.



As part of efforts national developmental efforts, the GNA-Tema Regional Office has embarked on a project dubbed, “tracking of development projects” in Districts under the jurisdiction as part of efforts to enhance accountability and deepen grassroots participation in local government.



The GNA-Tema project seeks to improve policy management and decision making system in the districts to ensure that policy analysis processes, impacts and the feedback systems necessary for effective executive decision making are adhered to.



The GNA-Tema identified the weeping Osagyefo Nkrumah Memorial Park being constructed under African Green Tree providing as shade for the tourists and beneath is the natural green grass serving as carpet to welcome the visitor to the presence of the great African.

In an interview with the GNA-Tema, Mr. Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer explained that, the Tema Metropolis have heard the cry and therefore have rolled-out modalities to raise the status of the park with the construction of modern community library by the end of the year.



He said TMA in partnership with a developer have commenced work on the project.



Mr. Asante said Tema Metropolis currently had no public library as the existing one located near Tema Senior High School now belongs to the Tema West Municipality which was carved out of the TMA.



The new library which commenced in January 2021 is located on part of the land being developed into Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park at Tema Community one.



The Nkrumah Park which was an initiative of the Assembly under the administration of Mr. Robert Kempes Ofosuware in 2012 was to acknowledge Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for his vision to build Tema as the first well planned city in West Africa but for the past nine years is still classified as work in progress.



The Tema Nkrumah Park was designed to serve as a recreational centre and tourist site with aesthetic landscaping however came to a halt for some years forfeiting its intended purpose which led to a lot of complaints from residents.

He explained that the project was part of measures by the Assembly to provide children in the Metropolis with quality education and learning materials.



Mr. Asante said its siting on the Nkrumah Park was to make it accessible to students as a number of schools were located around that enclave adding that the library was strategically positioned at one corner to still preserve a large portion for the original purpose of the place.



“Plants are necessary for an industrial city like Tema, hence, the construction of the library would not be a reason to dissipate the existence of the memorial park”.



He gave the assurance that to ensure safety and easy crossing of the roads around the park, pedestrian crossing with traffic warden would be provided to guide children who might use the library.



He commended the management of the TDC Company Limited for allocating the site for the project, while saying the developer also deserved gratitude for responding to the Metropolitan Chief Executive’s call on industries to help develop such infrastructure to support schools in the area.