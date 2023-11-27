December-in-GH shouldn't be about indecent dressing and alcoholism - NCC

Acting Deputy Executive Director of the NCC, Dr. Richardson Commey

Acting Deputy Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Dr. Richardson Commey Fio, has encouraged Ghanaians to promote and uphold Ghana's cultural values during the upcoming December-in-GH festivities.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Dr Commey expressed concern about the growing impact of modern influences on December in GH.



He warned that failing to exercise discretion could dilute the traditional and cultural essence of the celebrations.



“The Commission is very mindful of what we adopt and incorporate into our traditions so we do not dilute them beyond recognition. We are very much concerned about activities that influence young people to dress indecently, be involved in excessive drinking of alcohol and drugs, and engage in sexual promiscuity,” he said.



Dr. Commey Fio cited the importance of preventing these trends from overshadowing Ghanaian traditions and highlighted the significance of preserving the country’s traditions amid the influence of modern trends and technology.



“The incorporation of modern elements into traditional celebrations has been overwhelming over the years due to technology and influences of other cultures. That notwithstanding, the Commission is aware that Ghana cannot live in isolation and just as culture evolves, there are definitely some new introductions and transformations that could happen as a result of our interactions with other cultures,” he said



To address these concerns and promote Ghanaian culture, the Commission is planning a capacity-building program for emerging artists nationwide next month.

Funding for this initiative has been secured under the UNESCO-Aschberg program for artists and cultural professionals, marking a significant step in preserving and promoting Ghana's rich cultural heritage.



ID/OGB



