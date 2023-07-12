Delay receives Excellence in Media award at 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honors

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, who is known in the industry as Delay received the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours at a ceremony in Accra, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The TV and radio show host was among the selected few industrious women from different fields whose contribution to their various industries cannot be downplayed.



The Ghana Women of the Year Honours platform unveils and celebrates both the Ghanaian indigenous and diaspora women who are making a great impact in society. For the past seven years, the platform has showcased the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of empowered women in various fields of endeavour.



The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.



Delay is highly regarded for her exceptional interviewing skills, characterized by her composed demeanor and insightful questions. With a remarkable television career spanning over fourteen years, Delay has firmly established herself as a formidable brand in the industry.

Delay's broadcasting journey began in 1999 at Life FM in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. In 2005, she joined Top Radio in Accra, hosting a midmorning show until 2007. From 2007 to 2016, she worked with Oman FM. It was during her time at Oman FM in 2008 that Delay launched her own television show, 'The Delay Show,' which continues to captivate audiences to this day.



Currently, Delay serves as the host of the drivetime show on Wontumi Radio, further expanding her influence and connecting with a wide audience. Her enduring success and dedication to her craft have solidified her status as one of Ghana's most prominent media personalities.





BB