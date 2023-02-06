Delegates will do Ghanaians great harm if they ignore Kennedy Agyapong - Agya Koo roots for Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian actor, Alex Kofi Adu

The campaign to get Ghanaian business mogul and politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong elected as the next president of Ghana keeps increasing as different calibre of people keep joining the trim.

The latest person to join Kennedy's campaign is Ghanaian actor and musician, Alex Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo. According to Agya Koo, the only person amongst the numerous presidential aspirants he believes can transform Ghana is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Speaking during Ken's Hour program on Kumasi based Sompa FM on Friday, monitored by GhanaWeb, the comic actor and musician said Kennedy Agyapong is the first choice majority Ghanaians want adding that the only thing left is for the NPP delegates to bring him as their flagbearer.



Touting Kennedy's records, Agya Koo said selfless Kennedy Agyapong has never consider the wellbeing of himself, his family and his constituents alone, but has always extended his cake fairly across the entire nation.



"Like the saying goes, he who knows how to do it should always be the best person to be chosen. Don't let us make mistake to ignore great asset like Kennedy Agyapong and come back to regret. This is the time to build the Ghana we want, and we can all testify that Kennedy is the best choice when it comes to those records.



"Ghanaians will never forgive NPP delegates if they fail to elect Kennedy Agyapong. And besides, he is the sure-bet for the breaking the eight agenda NPP is campaigning for". Agya Koo opined.



Mentioning some of Kennedy's records, Agya Koo who could not get enough time to mention many but a few said, the number of companies established by the latter across the country to employ over seven thousand people was something unparallel.

Agya Koo further mentioned the ongoing cardiothoracic center at the 37 Military Hospital that is single handedly sponsored by Kennedy Agyapong in million dollars in addition to the recent USD147,000 the lawmaker spent as an annual maintenance fee to renew a Linear Accelerator at the Oncology department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



"Even when he has not been made president, just look at what Kennedy has been doing for his constituents, Asanteman and the entire country. NPP delegates have no reason to ignore such a great man with business brains who can transform Ghana within the shortest time.



"What makes me happy about his presidential ambition is how he has promised to receive no salary, sponsor presidential convoys from his own pocket and gift it to the nation after his tenure as president. Who is not aware that Kennedy can do this exceedingly? Let anyone come out to deny his capabilities. So, why do you have to ignore such a great asset to bring suffering to the masses? He quizzed.



The actor who is determined to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong with his last drop said, he is of the firm conviction that President Kennedy Agyapong has the capacity to build many avenues that could generate money into the country to alleviate poverty. He said, when it comes to job creation too, Kennedy is master planner.



"He is the only visionary leader who can lead the country to produce independently without relying on others". Agya Koo retorted.



He however appealed to NPP delegates to massively endorse Kennedy Agyapong so that his dream to becoming president may be realised.

"They should consider competence and forget about Dumbo- Busia stuff and the 'my father is the owner of Cultural Center' things. This is the critical moment Ghanaians need a saviour and not those things". He added.



He finally entreated all Ghanaians to ignore all forms of propaganda about Kennedy Agyapong and support his vision.



"I know people are going to release videos, pictures, voices etc of the member to destruct attention. But let me tell you, Kennedy is a patriotic person who loves his country and would always love to see things done right. Patriotic persons we all know, it is normal of them to speak against things when they are done wrongly. That's the man Kennedy we're talking about". He concluded.



