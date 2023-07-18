0
Menu
Entertainment

'Delete my picture! - Minalyn warns Zionfelix shortly after his birthday post

ZIONFELIX AND MINA8.png Minalyn and her ex-fiancé, Zionfelix

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shortly after Zion publicly eulogized and re-emphasized his love for Minalyn on her birthday, the latter stormed Instagram, asking him to pull down the post.

Zion took to Instagram to share a picture of his ex-fiancée, Mina, accompanied by an emotional caption that stirred confusion online.

He also applauded her strength and tenacity, thereby addressing her as a blessed woman.

“Saving the best for the last. Yaa, I celebrate you today as you start a new journey of your life. You are a strong and blessed woman. God got you and as His representative assigned to you, I'm also here for you 24/7 as I've always done. Together with Kiki, we say we love you @minalyntouch,” Zionfelix’s post read.

But this development did not sit well with Mina, who was seemingly upset with the blogger for pretending that all is well with them.

“Zion delete my picture from your page. I didn’t ask you to wish me a happy birthday, Thanks,” Mina’s post read.

Mina’s post has since triggered mixed reactions online from individuals who applauded her and others who labelled her immature.

Mina publicly announces break up with Zionfelix

It can be recalled that after a long fight for her rightful space as the 'main girlfriend', coupled with some irreconcilable differences, Mina announced her breakup with Zionfelix on social media.

The popular Ghanaian makeup artist relocated to Germany with their daughter and has since kept a distance from the blogger.

One can recall that Zionfelix celebrated his birthday, days before Mina’s birthday, but he was 'snubbed' by the latter.



EB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Related Articles: