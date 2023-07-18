'Delete my picture! - Minalyn warns Zionfelix shortly after his birthday post

Minalyn and her ex-fiancé, Zionfelix

Shortly after Zion publicly eulogized and re-emphasized his love for Minalyn on her birthday, the latter stormed Instagram, asking him to pull down the post.

Zion took to Instagram to share a picture of his ex-fiancée, Mina, accompanied by an emotional caption that stirred confusion online.



He also applauded her strength and tenacity, thereby addressing her as a blessed woman.



“Saving the best for the last. Yaa, I celebrate you today as you start a new journey of your life. You are a strong and blessed woman. God got you and as His representative assigned to you, I'm also here for you 24/7 as I've always done. Together with Kiki, we say we love you @minalyntouch,” Zionfelix’s post read.



But this development did not sit well with Mina, who was seemingly upset with the blogger for pretending that all is well with them.



“Zion delete my picture from your page. I didn’t ask you to wish me a happy birthday, Thanks,” Mina’s post read.



Mina’s post has since triggered mixed reactions online from individuals who applauded her and others who labelled her immature.

Mina publicly announces break up with Zionfelix



It can be recalled that after a long fight for her rightful space as the 'main girlfriend', coupled with some irreconcilable differences, Mina announced her breakup with Zionfelix on social media.



The popular Ghanaian makeup artist relocated to Germany with their daughter and has since kept a distance from the blogger.



One can recall that Zionfelix celebrated his birthday, days before Mina’s birthday, but he was 'snubbed' by the latter.







