Democracy has caused problems for Africa, we need a monarchy - Sonnie Badu

Pastor and Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian Gospel musician and pastor Sonnie Badu has argued that politics, especially democracy, may not be the best fit for the continent of Africa.

According to him, the political system of democracy has led to various problems for the citizens of African countries.



Sonnie Badu said this in a recent interview with Accra FM, where he cited the case of England and some other countries that still practice the monarchical system of government in order to preserve their resources.



Badu pointed out that some countries choose political systems that align with their traditions and needs.



"Sometimes, you see hospitals and clinics that are dilapidated, but the politician’s focus is elsewhere. You will see cases of money spent by politicians on one project or another, and you will ask why they couldn't use the money to fix schools under trees or something.



"The issue is that when they get into politics and they come across these huge sums of money, they have to pocket that money for themselves and for when they leave power. They also have to use money to settle those living with them.



"You may not understand until you get into their shoes, that’s how politics works," he said.

Badu also commented on the corruption within politics, where even opposition parties collaborate for financial gain while pretending to be enemies.



He said that this behaviour contributes to the suffering of the country and its people.



"Even among opposition parties, they are all working together to make money, but they act like enemies in public. What happens is that the soil suffers, and the people suffer," he said.



According to Sonnie Badu, monarchy, rather than democracy, is the best fit for Africa.



He noted that even the United Kingdom, which introduced democracy to Africa, continues to uphold its monarchical structure.



"Politics, especially democracy, has damaged Africa. Look at countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries that practice monarchy. They have a system, and they protect their land.

"So for me, democracy is not for Africa; monarchy is for Africa. Even the British, who introduced democracy to Africa, are still practising monarchy," he noted.



ID/NOQ



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.