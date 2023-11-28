Deon Boakye launches DeeBeeFAM record label

Musician, Deon Boakye

Ghanaian artiste, Deon Boakye, has officially launched his own record label, DeeBeeFAM.

A statement released by the artiste's management on November 28, copied to GhanaWeb assured fans that they can expect the same quality music they love, as Deon Boakye is set to continue delivering hits under his banner.



The artiste's management expressed gratitude for the unwavering support that has helped propel Deon Boakye to household name status.



"We appreciate your support over the years in gradually making Deon Boakye a household name," the statement read.



The statement also encouraged fans to continue supporting the artist by streaming and sharing his songs on various platforms.



According to the statement, Deon Boakye is eager to reveal what he has been working on in the coming days, promising a musical treat just in time for the holiday season.



"Deon Boakye will share in the coming days what he has been cooking for you. With a few weeks until the end of the year, rest assured that your Christmas will never be boring," the statement said.





ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.