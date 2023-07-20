0
Menu
Entertainment

Depression inspired my relationship talk on Facebook - Abena Manokekame

Abena Manokekame 1.png Ghanaian socialite, Abena Manokekame

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Renowned Ghanaian socialite, content creator, and relationship expert, Abena Manokekame, has revealed that depression inspired her creation of a successful relationship platform on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Social media and the internet, with its advent in both the first and third worlds, are poised with lots of avenues and opportunities for users to explore and make meaningful impacts out of them with the creation of content. Even though some use it for deviant propagation, there are a few that are putting smiles on faces and impacting the lives of people through their influence and connections.

She revealed this during an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show on July 19, 2023. She mentioned that a depression she experienced in 2016 became her muse for the establishment of the popular Facebook relationship page. She explained that, during her moment of depression, she would just post questions and thoughts that came to mind, and the responses that she received gave her the synergy to do more even though she had her own relationship and job problems.

According to her, social media came to her as a place where she got full sanity to speak and clear her crowded thoughts. She added that, even though whatever she posted was borne out of her depression and heartbreak situations, her followers and readers saw it as a haven to express what they were also facing or had faced. This, she said, led to the creation of the popular anonymous posts that took over Facebook some years ago.

She further revealed that, though her story moved from depression to inspiration, she faces lots of negativity daily from social media users and other socialites in the country. She also explained that the negativity she experiences from people on social media is borne out of the bad situations they are going through, so she sometimes understands them because of her experience of heartbreak and depression.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals