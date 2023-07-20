Depression inspired my relationship talk on Facebook - Abena Manokekame

Ghanaian socialite, Abena Manokekame

Renowned Ghanaian socialite, content creator, and relationship expert, Abena Manokekame, has revealed that depression inspired her creation of a successful relationship platform on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Social media and the internet, with its advent in both the first and third worlds, are poised with lots of avenues and opportunities for users to explore and make meaningful impacts out of them with the creation of content. Even though some use it for deviant propagation, there are a few that are putting smiles on faces and impacting the lives of people through their influence and connections.



She revealed this during an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show on July 19, 2023. She mentioned that a depression she experienced in 2016 became her muse for the establishment of the popular Facebook relationship page. She explained that, during her moment of depression, she would just post questions and thoughts that came to mind, and the responses that she received gave her the synergy to do more even though she had her own relationship and job problems.

According to her, social media came to her as a place where she got full sanity to speak and clear her crowded thoughts. She added that, even though whatever she posted was borne out of her depression and heartbreak situations, her followers and readers saw it as a haven to express what they were also facing or had faced. This, she said, led to the creation of the popular anonymous posts that took over Facebook some years ago.



She further revealed that, though her story moved from depression to inspiration, she faces lots of negativity daily from social media users and other socialites in the country. She also explained that the negativity she experiences from people on social media is borne out of the bad situations they are going through, so she sometimes understands them because of her experience of heartbreak and depression.