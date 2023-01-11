Deri, the next big thing Ghanaians should watch out for in 2023

Deri

Source: Deri

Ghanaian music has been blessed with an upcoming music talent who has a very promising future in the music industry.

One of the next big things to hit Ghana and the world is Deri, the young talented artiste whose unique style of music is definitely one to anticipate.



Deri’s current song TOUCH has reached over a million streams across digital channels.



Fred Boateng Manendiaz hails from Twereso a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He holds a Diploma in Journalism and Hospitality Management.



Deri is in his early 20s and started doing commercial music in February last year.



He is signed to a label called “Bryte city entertainment.”

He has had great experiences which show that the future looks bright and exciting for him.



According to him, his two-year journey has been characterized by a lot of experiences.



One such experience, he noted was when Merqury Quaye, the Father of all DJs endorsed him as the next big thing to look out for in Ghana and beyond.



He was also given the opportunity to be the opening act at the Ghana DJ Awards in November 2022.



Superstar DERI is inspired to do good music in our everyday life and activities, especially with matters of the heart.

Afro-ins and Afro-Pop are his mastered genres aside from his ability musically.



He however has a lot that Ghanaians have to look out for in 2023 as he is already taking over the music scene with his amazing talent.



He has great works coming out this year and the world should watch out.