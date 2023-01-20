Diana Hamilton Ministries announce activities for 2023 edition of ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton

The Diana Hamilton Ministries is thrilled to announce the 2023 edition of its highly anticipated annual flagship gospel event in Ghana ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday the 19th of February 2023 at the Perez Dome in Accra and Sunday, the 26th of February 2023 at the Bantama Church of Pentecost in Kumasi.



The Experience with Diana Hamilton has run successfully since 2014, with London being the first-ever city to host it. Ghana hosted its first edition in 2016.



Creating an atmosphere where God "moves in" with His presence and power, drawing people to be touched, healed, forgiven, and saved, has been the primary focus of the Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton. Over the years, the event has sold-out large venues in London, Accra and Kumasi making it undoubtedly one of the notable events of choice in the calendars of lovers of gospel music in Ghana and across the world.



This year, the Diana Hamilton Ministries seeks to present fans and patrons with the best possible experience.



In the build up to the 2023 Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton, there will be a seminar dubbed Sit with Diana. Sit with Diana will provide some mentorship and coaching session to young ministers of the gospel. Diana will also engage in some outreach pro-grammes and activities with the title sponsors and other sponsors, details of which will be conveyed in due course.

The 2023 Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton is sponsored by Awake Purified Drinking Water and powered by Enterprise life.



We entreat fans, friends, and patrons of Diana Hamilton Ministries to support and pray with us as we prepare towards this event.



For more information on this event, please contact the Diana Hamilton Ministries on +233546907473 or via email: dianahamiltonmusic@yahoo.co.uk



Purchase Ticket via SHORT CODE*725*8080#