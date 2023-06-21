0
Diana Rush releases debut single ‘Ye Hene Jesus’

Stephen Gospel Sing.jpeg Diana Rush is out with a song

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: Richard Amoah, Contributor

Diana Rush, a budding Ghanaian Gospel artiste, has just dropped her debut song, "Ye Hene Jesus" and music enthusiasts are blown away by her powerful voice.

"Ye Hene Jesus" is a spirit-filled worship medley with lyrics that extol the greatness of God and His love for His people.

The song has been well-received by gospel music fans, and it is already climbing the charts.

Diana Rush, who released her song on June 14, 2023, told this reporter that she feels blessed that she is able to use her song as a medium to point people to Jesus Christ and to show them His love.

Diana Rush is an anointed woman with a big heart for ministry.

She is passionate about sharing her faith with others, and she believes that music is an incredible way to do that.

"I want to use my music to reach people who might not otherwise hear about Jesus Christ. I want to show them that God loves them and that He has a plan for their lives," the talented singer and songwriter said.

"Ye Hene Jesus" produced by Shadrack Yawson and directed by Banitchi is just the beginning of Diana Rush’ journey, and she is sure to be a force to reckon with in the gospel music scene few years to come.

If you haven’t yet been blessed by this powerful worship medley, enjoy “Ye Hene Yesu” in video below.

Source: Richard Amoah, Contributor
