Dice Ailes releases ‘Money Dance’ video

Nigerian-Ghanaian artiste, Dice Ailes has released the video for his song ‘Money Dance.‘

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and Toronto, Canada in collaboration with Ibidunni Oladayo and Eniola Yussuf respectively.



It was released via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa Limited under exclusive license from TMM Entertainment, a partnership between Sony Music and Black Butter Records UK.



Ailes is known for songs including his collaborative record ‘Pim Pim’ with rapper Olamide.



He is also credited for having pioneered a genre-bending swank sound that has resulted in a string of music hits, therefore, becoming a mainstay with the industry’s new school.

Ailes previously released ‘No One’ following the sad event of massacre attacks in Nigeria in 2020 – an aftermath of a nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance.



He also maintained an active involvement joining protests from the diaspora community and using his platforms to amplify the message of the #EndSARS protesters.



