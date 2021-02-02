Display of luxury as Sarkodie tours Despite’s garage

A photo of Sarkodie at the garage

As today marks the 59th birthday of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, many people have taken to their various social media pages to share their heartfelt messages to him.

Among these people who delivered a birthday message was Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie. Aside from his post on social media, he went to the abode of Osei Kwame Despite to share in his joy.



In a video gone viral, the renowned musician was seen touring various parts of Despite’s house at East Legon.



He was accompanied by some men to view the fleet of flashy cars parked at the garage of one of the wealthiest men in Ghana.



About 20 salon cars were spotted in the garage with Sarkodie, watching keenly and observing as many of the cars as he was shown.



There were various models including Mercedes-AMG G63, Mercedes Benz Brabus, Mclaren P1, Mercedes 540K, among other expensive cars.



GhanaWeb also observed that some group of persons were seen gathered in the house, beautifully wearing their nose masks.

Sarkodie, reacting to the video gone viral on social media said he's inspired by the riches of Osei Kwame Despite.



Watch the video below.



