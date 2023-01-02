1
'Divine spirit helped Shatta Wale to fill the Accra Sports Stadium' - Eagle Prophet

Shatta Wale Retro.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

After Shatta Wale and Medikal filled up the Accra Sports Stadium on 25th December 2022, popular Ghanaian pastor, Eagle Prophet has attributed their success to divine intervention.

One can recall that prior to the concert, Shatta Wale had expressed hope of filling the stadium following Wizkid’s no-show some weeks earlier.

However, his dreams were fulfilled and congratulatory messages have since been pouring out for him on social media.

But reacting to this development, the founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel said it takes a human being with supernatural divine backing to achieve such a feat.

“What Shatta Wale did, never can anyone without a divine power fill the stadium…Irrespective of the fact that he is a great musician, he has a spirit backing him”. He said

Shatta Wale doesn’t have a marine spirit or a bad spirit …the kind of spirit assisting Shatta is a good spirit. He has a divine spirit,” he added.

