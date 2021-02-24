Doctors say Funny Face slept well after meeting baby mama, kids – Kwaku Manu

The reunion between Funny Face, his baby mama and children seems to have done some magic.

Kwaku Manu, who was the mediator, has revealed to ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that the meeting with the family yielded positive results.



He said Funny Face’s sister told him that his brother was able to sleep well after he reunited with his baby mama.



From her account, the Doctors confirmed that the comedian even slept earlier that day following the meeting.

Kwaku Manu stressed that the reconciliation has eased the pressure on actor Funny Face.



According to Kwaku who was the mediator, he believes God used him as a tool to make peace prevail between the two.



