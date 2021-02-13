Doing music was just for the attention of the girls - Ghanaian artiste reveals

Malcolm Nunana Hehetor, musician

Ghanaian musician, songwriter, and rapper Malcolm Nunana Hehetor, known professionally as Malcolm Nuna has said that his initial aim for doing music was for the attention of girls

The artist says that he used to do music just for the attention and also for the attention of girls but it got to a time where he felt like he was good enough and believed he could make a living out of it, so he started taking music seriously which was three years ago.



In an interview with YFM’s Akosua Hanson on the Y Lounge show, he enclosed that his album which is Hastalavista has 17 tracks on it and also has a couple of big features on it, some of them being “Fameye, Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, Larruso and also Big Chriss from the UK”.

Malcolm Nuna revealed that his album ‘Hastalavista has been out for two weeks now and the feedback is really great.



When asked about the story behind the first song on his album, he shared that it is about a girl who doesn’t even speak with him anymore. He also made mention of his second track which is ‘blind love’ and he says “ this one is to put everyone in the valentine mood”.