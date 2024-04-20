Don Bonya releases two hot singles ‘Envy’ & ‘Unchangeable’

File photo of a turntable

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Don Boya is back again with another new music release and this time it’s a two-in-one!

Don Boya is a talented musical performer who’s setting the bar high in terms of creating high-quality Afrobeats combined with other influences like hip-hop and dancehall. That dynamic is fully represented in the first of the two singles titled “Envy”, a solo effort that sees Don sing about the envy he’s experienced ever since he got into the music game.



On “Envy”, Don Bonya's vocals are a perfect blend of melody and energy, creating a sense of electrifying energy and spontaneity that makes the song feel very genuine but also appealing on a much larger scale, as the Hip-Hop and Afrobeats fusion crafts a perfect backdrop for the artist’s message.



Part two of this dual offering of new music is titled “Unchangeable”, a collaborative effort featuring singer and label mate, Lapricaty and producer and rapper, Ball J.



“Unchangeable” is a testament to what this trio of talented artists are capable of and it shows their synergy and ability to allow multiple influences to converge in a whole new way. The drum beat has a distinctive, modern Hip-Hop influence, but at the same time, the melodies bring an Afro-inspired flavour to the mix that really spices things up in an awe-inciting way.



The electric Ball J production is powerful, energetic and full of passion, making it a perfect representation of today’s best Drill and Hip-Hop.

“Unchangeable” is special because it combines powerful beats with a melodic layer, showcasing the catchy twist of the song and making it engaging for a broad audience.



In addition to that, the vocals stand out because of the great articulation of the lyrical delivery, as well as the artists' one-of-a-kind approach to combining rap flow and melodic singing in equal parts.







