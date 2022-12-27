0
Don't be offended; our jokes are just for laughs - Comedian Foster Romanus

Tue, 27 Dec 2022

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus has appealed to the public not to take their jokes too seriously.

According to Foster, receiving attacks from persons or organizations they make comments about during their performances comes to them as a "work hazard".

Speaking in an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, he noted that Ghanaians personalize their jokes, which is why comedians are mostly called out on social media.

"It is an occupational hazard, but to us, it tells us the joke has reached.

"The essence of it is to address the issue but you have to do it more lightly so people don't feel offended. No matter what you do, some will feel offended...the fact is, the end result is to make you laugh. Did you laugh? When I was talking about another individual, you were laughing so why is it that now we are talking about you, and you feel like we're attacking you?"

The Ghanaian comedian, who doubles as a singer, urged his colleagues not to go overboard or dwell on people's emotions in their works.

"The thing is that you don't have to cross the line by making it personal or being too negative or being too hard. You shouldn't cross the line, you should have a limit," he told GhanaWeb.

Watch the videos below:



