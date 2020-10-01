Don’t let them rush you - Stonebwoy advises the youth on success in life

Multiple award-winning reggae/dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has advised the youth on the process of life.
The Burniton Music Boss in a post on Instagram advised the youth not rush in life.
He did not see the need for the youth to allow some people to put pressure on them.
Stonebwoy emphasized that success is a marathon of a lifetime.
“It’s a Marathon of a lifetime. Don’t let them rush you,” the ‘Tomorrow’ composer wrote.
His post comes at a perfect time now that most of the youth in the country are yearning to succeed no matter what. Some of these youth do not mind using illegal ways to get what they wish to achieve.
Check out his post below
