Don’t like anything of mine on IG - Iwan descends on Stonebwoy

Iwan and Stonebwoy

Reggae/dancehall artiste Iwan Suhyini has descended on Stonebwoy for refusing to feature on his album, ‘The Return’.

Iwan released the album, his 9th, on September 12, 2020.



In an interview with MzGee on Showbiz927, Iwan said he asked Stonebwoy for a feature on some of the songs on the album but the multiple award-winning artiste refused to do it.



“Because I featured him on this, he didn’t do it and I’m not featuring Stonebwoy because I feel through Stonebwoy I will become big,” he poured out.



“I’m not somebody to chase Stonebwoy for popularity.

The ‘Who’s bad’ hitmaker cautioned Stonebwoy not to like anything of his on social media, particularly Instagram.



“I want to say it on this platform, Stonebwoy don’t ever like anything of mine on Instagram, don’t be fun fooling people and make them feel everything is okay between us and you can’t help me.



“You’re featuring some people around who are not even leveled.



“So, are you afraid to do a song with Iwan or is it that you feel that you guys are on top?” he wondered.