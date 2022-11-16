0
Douching deteriorates the vagina – Midwife

Midwifery Officer and Certified Life Coach, Rev. Maria, has explained what vaginal sweetness is and why it is important to women.

According to her, vagina sweetness refers to doing some specific things to make the vagina feel fresh and nice always. However, God in His wisdom created women with the flora to protect and keep the vagina.

In an exclusive interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes’ show, Rev. Maria said “Due to our lifestyle and growth as women like pregnancy and childbirth, things change along the line in our vagina which pushes us to use certain things to keep the place as it were”.

She highlighted that there are a lot of natural remedies that can be used to do this which are not normal, but now due to its high demand in the market makes it seem normal.

“It is not normal to insert things in the vagina, and introducing something different to the vagina is called douching. It’s the introduction of chemicals into the vagina and this removes the normal flora in the vagina whereas it is this normal flora that maintains the PH of our vagina and protects us from infections,” she explained.

She furthered that the introduction of these chemicals clears the flora and also increases the risk of vaginal infections in the lady.

“This is why I always say that once you douche, make sure you’re doing it forever or don’t do it at all,” she advised.

