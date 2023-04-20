Dr Ago Tetteh sounds alarm ahead of Ga Traditional Council's ban on drumming, noisemaking

Dr Ago Tetteh

It is almost that time of the year when the Ga Traditional Council put a ban on drumming and noise-making in communities of the Greater Accra Region ahead of the Homowo festival.

Those who have always stood against the directive and called for change have been urged to relocate to their hometowns if they can not conform to the laws of the land, this is according to Dr Ago Tetteh, husband of popular broadcaster, Bridget Otoo.



For years, the young businessman has used his social media platforms to promote the culture of the Gas.



He takes time to highlight their rich traditions and motive the traditional rites of the Ga people who occupy the capital of Ghana.



"The Ga Traditional Council and the Ga state will put a ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra from May 15 to June 21 in lieu of the Homowo festival.



"Kindly respect our tradition or you can relocate to your hometown temporarily if you can’t. Thank you," he announced in a tweet dated April 20.

In reaction to the post, Bridget informed her husband of her plans of moving to her hometown, Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region.



"You are not okay. I’m going back to Sekondi-Takoradi," she teased.



Check out the post below:



