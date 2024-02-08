Dr. Bawumia promises to build on 'Year of Return' legacy; unveil streaming platforms, tax incentives for creatives

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the music industry will have digital platforms to pay players therein, if he is sworn in as president in 2025.

The Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer revealed: “We will introduce other initiatives such as digital and streaming platforms for our artists to make tourism and the creative arts a growth pole in Ghana.”



The above was an echo of the current government's unfulfilled promise in 2020.



Furthermore, Dr Bawumia gave his word to “build on the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, December in Ghana” legacy of the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



In fact, Dr Bawumia, said, “to boost tourism and job creation, my government will implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana to enable visas to be obtained in minutes, subject to security and criminal checks”.



He also promised lifting tax burdens off creatives.

“Tax incentives will also be provided for film producers and musicians,” he noted.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke at a lecture dubbed 'Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future' at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



Ghana goes to the polls in December 2024 to choose parliamentary representatives and ultimately a president.



Dr Bawumia's biggest opponent is former President John D. Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).