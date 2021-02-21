Dr Cann talks ‘juju’, jealousy, backbiting in media

Dr. Cann is a radio presenter with Global Media Alliance

Broadcast Journalist with Global Media Alliance Francis Ebo Cann, popularly known as Dr. Cann, has vowed never to allow any of his children to take to his profession as a full-time career.

A father of three boys, Dr. Cann told Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre that despite observing that his children have an interest in his profession, he will not allow them to ply it full time.



He was of the view that his children can be medical doctors or be in any profession but if they have love for radio, then it must be part-time and not full time because of his experience as a radio presenter.



“The little I have seen in the media industry in Ghana is jealousy, backbiting and the ‘Pull Him Down syndrome among us,” he said.

According to Dr Cann, “when God begins to bless a radio presenter, his own friends begin to [be] jealous [of] him, people want to see you crying, people want to see you down and I can tell you ‘Juju’ is at play in this our media”.



He further revealed that “it doesn’t only depend on your colleagues at your workplace but even other friends working in other radio stations. They will see you as a threat [and] will work against you spiritually”.



Dr. Cann, who is currently the host of Happy FM’s entertainment talk show, has worked with Sunrise FM in Koforidua, GBC Radio in Accra and Radio Winbay in Winneba.