Dr. Kwaku Oteng shows up in parliament with son after demotion rumors

Samuel Kofi Acheampong and his father, Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Samuel Acheampong, son of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who was rumored to have been demoted from his position as the CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network, was spotted in parliament with his father, as they supported his sister during vetting.

The Kwabre East Member of Parliament (MP), Francisca Oteng Mensah, faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, December 15, 2022, over her appointment as the Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



Prior to this development, netizens were thrown into a state of confusion after a viral document signed by Dr. Kwaku Oteng, in which he announced the suspension and demotion of his son, Samuel Kofi Acheampong, who doubles as the company's Chief Executive Officer went viral.



Samuel was said to have been relieved and demoted from his post as the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network, to the General Manager of Angel FM in Kumasi, and many wondered what must have instigated his father to act in such a manner.



But among the individuals that sat behind Francisca Oteng to offer moral support to her during the vetting were her father, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and her brother, Samuel Acheampong.

Clad in a grey kaftan, Samuel sat close to his father and other family members.



Perhaps, this is somewhat a confirmation of socialite, Adu Safowaa’s earlier claims that Dr. Oteng never took such an action against his son.







