DredW serves up new single 'LOML' featuring Wondaboy

Ghanaian producer DredW and Wondaboy

Ghanaian producer and disc jockey DredW drops another powerful song titled 'LOML', featuring Nigerian singer, Wondaboy.

On this Afrobeat record, the singer delivers with his pleasing voice, backed by sweet saxophone melodies to make one enjoy the moments with that special one.



'This song is a vibe for you and the love of your life. The beat is a soothing one that allows Wondaboy to flex his singing and writing skills. The saxophonist did a good job backing Wondaboy with sweet tones', DredW said.



'LOML', a single taken off DredW's forthcoming EP which seeks to cement his status as one of the hardworking Ghanaian producers.

Stream and share 'LOML' with your friends and loved ones below:





