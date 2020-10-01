Drizzy Bangz’s ‘Daben’ is finally out

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Promising Ghanaian musician Drizzy Bangz signed on ‘Camp What Records’ is out with another afrobeat banger titled ‘Daben’.

‘Daben’ is produced by Kweku Dee and written by Drizzy Bangz. It is a romantic afrobeat piece that rides on a beautifully weaved beat.



Drizzy holds a diploma from the International School of Aviation and he has worked on other great tunes which are all available on Spotify, audiomack, Soundcloud, and other music streaming sites.

He advises his fellow artistes to “Never Give Up” whiles his plan is to impact the industry and to put Ghana on the map.



Listen to the song here

