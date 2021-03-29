Dufie - Yabre feat. Phrimpong: Official video

Source: Playlistgh

Gifted Ghanaian singer, Dufie recruits Phrimpong for her first single this year. Titled “Yabre” is a street-smart melodious song.

Drill music has taken the centre stage of Ghanaian music, a vibe that has seen the breakout of many young male acts, but less seen of their female colleagues.



Dufie changes the status quo atop a drill instrumentation while sharing the struggles of her music journey on “Yabre” an Akan phrase herein “we've undergone hardship”.



The singer proves her ability to adapt to multiple genres with her admirable vocals leaving Phrimpong to fill the rap space with his sterling verse.

Dufie in her intro states “everybody go sit down somewhere” emphasising her preparedness to take charge. ‘Yabre’ was produced by TedBeats and comes along with a video directed by Mr Twist.



