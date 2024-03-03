Dumsor may have also contributed to my disqualification – Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is of the view that power cuts during her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt could also be a contributing factor to her disqualification.

She disclosed that during the singing marathon which took place in December 2023, she felt a power cut that lasted for 45 minutes would not help her break the record.



However, she was motivated to move on with her agenda because, apart from breaking the record, it was a move to sell Ghanaian music to the world.



“At Akwaaba village there was a plant, but it was taken away. But we had someone who sponsored us with a generator. There was a day when the light went off and when they were switching, it caught fire. It was ECG. The lights went off and I will say that it was 10 minutes. Honestly, if you ask me I think GTA and my team will be the best people to answer because at that time, I wouldn’t know the best period when it happened. Everything was off, the time, Dj, everything. The light went off in between an hour period. You asked that at the point when the lights went off, I believed the attempt had failed, right? The motive of this attempt was not to give up. Let me establish a point, even when my voice went off I could have stopped,” she said.



“As human as I am, I felt it but there are two sides to it. When I even lost my voice…It got to a point where my voice went off and I couldn’t talk at all. With that, I did more than five five-minute breaks, that was the first one I encountered. However, what I know is that regardless of the challenge I finished the attempt. Even those who entered the box…,” She said when Halifax Ansah Addo asked if she knew the power cuts played a role in her not breaking the record.

She continued “I remember my health team, the psychologist kept asking me do you remember why you started this and so when he asks I tell him I remember. Halifax, the main reason was to project Ghanaian music. Halifax, when we were done they asked for the videos because we even forgot to fastrack something to get a certificate. It wasn’t only the technical error, even kids that came there weren’t allowed.”



Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe in a post on Facebook said “Afua’s failed attempt at breaking the GWR singathon was primarily caused by DUM(power outage) and the genset that could have backed up took up to 45 minutes to kick in because it was faulty. Well Afua Asantewaa Aduonum believes even though the incident affected her attempt, she didn’t think the competition had to end because she needed to project Ghanaian music. Interesting discussion. Take a look as entertainment pundit Halifax grills Afua on your favourite United TV Showbiz programme. DUM is Evil.”



