E.L shares first official single ‘Still Papping’ off 'WAVS' album

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Christmas is here early for Eliens as everyone’s favourite rapper, E.L Elorm Adablah drops another hit titled ‘Still Papping’ - and we can tell you for sure that this record paps.

Programmed by PeeOnTheBeat the groovy single is the first song off his long-awaited album “WAVS” (West African Vibes) set to be released March next year.



The multiple award-winning hit machine empowers all the gorgeous ladies in the country trying to do their thing in this danceable sing-along. No region was left out with E.L sending shoutouts to girls from Winneba, Akosombo, Tema, Accra and all around the country, encouraging them to keep on with their hustles because their efforts are recognized and would surely pay off.

The song sets you in the mood to bust some dance moves from the first kick of the beat. E.L’s versatility shines as usual in ‘Still Papping’. His dexterity to shuffle multiple languages to create excellent music is evident as he delivers an impressive performance singing and rapping in Ga, Twi and pidgin on this exciting record.





