Eastern Region’s Ofosua misses out on GMB finals

Ofosua was evicted from this year’s edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Despite emerging as the Most Innovative contestant, Eastern Region’s Ofosua missed out on a place in the final of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful on Sunday, September 6.

She became the last to be evicted from this year’s edition as six contestants officially made it to the final, scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020.



Greater Accra Region’s Naa, who won the Star Performer prize on the night, Northern Region’s Zuzu, Upper East Region’s Talata, Ahafo Region’s Abena, Volta Region’s Kafui and Central Region’s Afriyie will now battle for the car, crown and cash in the grand finale.



On a night to portray projects that they intend to pursue after this year’s edition of the show in the event they win, all the seven remaining ladies gave a good account of themselves.



Ofosua’s performance, for instance, centered on advocacy for the visually impaired.



The stage performance was followed with a Q & A session, which usually characterises the grand finale.



The ladies took turns to answer questions from varying areas of the country.

Eventual evictee Ofosuaa was asked whether ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ was attainable.



In her answer, she cited the natural resources the nation is endowed with and can be depended upon to stop patronage of aids from the Western world.



Despite impressing the guest judge, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Ofosua’s votes were not enough to save her from kissing the show goodbye at the most crucial moment.



Naa probably impressed the judges the most as she answered questions on whether more women in governance will make Ghana better of in solving her numerous developmental challenges.



The audience was treated to a sassy performance by Kurl Songx.

