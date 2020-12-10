Edem, D-Black, other celebrities congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has secured a second term as President of Ghana.

Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner and the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, on December 9, 2020, declared Mr. Akufo-Addo as president-elect.



Nana Akufo-Addo obtained 6,730,589 votes representing 51.302% while John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,183 which represents 47.357% of the total ballots cast.



The declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect excited a lot of Ghanaians, and they took to social media to express their excitement.



Some Ghanaian celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for retaining the presidency for the next four years.



Stonebwoy, Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo, and Prince David are among the celebrities who congratulated the President-elect.

See their posts below:





Congrats chairman !! ???????????? @NAkufoAddo and the @NPP_GH !! God Bless Us, God Bless Ghana pic.twitter.com/YbRXWDKGHX — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) December 9, 2020

Congrats Nana ?? I’m coming home Big Nana. I forgive u for abandoning me in Italy Nana https://t.co/OyvWh6cRpO — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) December 9, 2020

