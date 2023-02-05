Efya crowns herself as the 'Landlady' of Ghanaian music

Ghanaian singer, Efya

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has stirred massive reactions online after crowning herself as the 'Landlady' of Ghana music.

According to Efya, her talent, and impact on the music industry is unmatched, hence, the title, 'Landlady'.



Although some netizens have disagreed with her comments, Efya still maintains she’s the best among her peers.



The comments under that particular tweet are filled with insults and derogatory words but Efya has refused to pull it down.



It appears she has triggered the nerves of the fans of other female musicians.

Some critics said, Efya doesn’t deserve a spot in the best 10 female musicians in the country currently, adding that it is amusing to crown herself in that light.



Others are of the view that she has remained consistent and relevant for more than a decade, thus, she holds the bragging rights as the #Landlady of Ghana music.



