Election 2020: Celebrities for NPP react to Akufo-Addo’s win

AKUFO ADDO SMILE President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 10 Dec 2020 Source: GH Base

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s “4 more to do more” dream has become a reality as the Electoral Commission has declared the candidate winner of December 7, 2020, presidential elections.

On records, Nana Akufo Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

Some celebrities who endorsed president Nana Addo have broken their silence. Let’s take you through what that had to say via their social media posts below:

Actress Bibi Bright:

Prince David Osei:

Praye Tietia:

Afia Schwarzenegger:

Cwesi Oteng:

