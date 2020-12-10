Election 2020: Celebrities for NPP react to Akufo-Addo’s win

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s “4 more to do more” dream has become a reality as the Electoral Commission has declared the candidate winner of December 7, 2020, presidential elections.
On records, Nana Akufo Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.
Some celebrities who endorsed president Nana Addo have broken their silence. Let’s take you through what that had to say via their social media posts below:
Actress Bibi Bright:
Prince David Osei:
Praye Tietia:
Afia Schwarzenegger:
Cwesi Oteng:
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- NPP, NDC MPs must work together for Ghana – Akufo-Addo
- NPP to review its system for electing Parliamentary Candidates after shocks – Mac Manu
- Election 2020: 5 dead in 61 electoral incidents – Police
- Ashanti Region records 34,858 rejected ballots in Presidential election
- My immediate task is to reverse effects of coronavirus on economy, lives – Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles