Election 2020: May the best thief win – Worlasi

Musician, Worlasi Langan

Musician, Worlasi Langani has opined that the upcoming general elections is between thieves.

According to him, he wishes contestants the best in the election and is hopeful that the best thief will emerge a winner in the election.



However, he believes that the country needs peace and citizens are in the position to ensure this safety if they vote and leave the polling stations for their homes.



He also advised that Ghanaians do not engage in anything that will jeopardize the country’s safety.

He said “Kindly use your thumb in peace and go back home safely to your families and loved ones”, adding that “May the best thief win”.



Kindly use your thumb in peace and go back home safely to your families and loved ones.

— DIOS Ep is OUT (@worlasigh) November 28, 2020