Election 2020: May the best thief win – Worlasi

Worlasi New Musician, Worlasi Langan

Sun, 29 Nov 2020 Source: My News GH

Musician, Worlasi Langani has opined that the upcoming general elections is between thieves.

According to him, he wishes contestants the best in the election and is hopeful that the best thief will emerge a winner in the election.

However, he believes that the country needs peace and citizens are in the position to ensure this safety if they vote and leave the polling stations for their homes.

He also advised that Ghanaians do not engage in anything that will jeopardize the country’s safety.

He said “Kindly use your thumb in peace and go back home safely to your families and loved ones”, adding that “May the best thief win”.

Read his tweet below

