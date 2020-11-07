Election 2020: Nana Ampadu endorses #4more4Nana

Veteran Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu

Veteran Ghanaian highlife Musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, has endorsed New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer President Nana Akufo Addo’s bid to run for a four-year second term in political office for the continuation Free SHS Policy.

Nana Kwame Ampadu, who was a well-known National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, said the free SHS policy has benefited deprived people who hitherto have been left out to access education because of financial challenges.



The ‘King of Highlife’ was speaking as a special guest on Otec FM’s afternoon programme “Asem Beba Dabi”, hosted by Krobea Nana Yaw Asante on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



“I have been successful in my music career because of my ability to read and write and if Nana Addo has a vision of making everybody has access to education freely, why don’t we all support his second term bid,” he quizzed.



“If I had had the privileged of furthering my education, I would have gone far, as well as education is concern so let’s not compromise on our education, let’s vote massively for Nana Addo in appreciation for making secondary school education in the country free,” the ‘Obra’ song hit maker added.

Nana Kwame Ampadu, who has to his credit more 800 songs, appealed to parents “to take advantage of the Free SHS Policy implemented by Nana Akufo Addo and encourage your children to go to school brighten their future.”



In his assessment of the two leading political parties in the country, NPP and NDC, he concluded that the NPP has better education policies.



“Voting out the Nana Addo led government will collapse the education sector which has had a good foundation built through the Free SHS Policy by the NPP,” he posited.