Election 2020: 'Sick' Waakye hits the streets to preach 4 more 4 Nana

Actor Waakye and Scorates Safo

Veteran actor Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye has hit the streets to campaign for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Waakye who has been in and out of the hospital in recent times due to his ill health was spotted on the streets wearing 4 more 4 Nana T-shirt.



He was with movie producer Socrates Safo in the photo available and they were both campaigning for the NPP and also urging the public to vote for Akufo-Addo to continue his good works for Ghanaians.



Many people on social media after seeing the photo, wondered why Waakye who is sick would risk his life to hit the street to campaign for the NPP who might not even mind him again after the elections.

It would be remembered that recently when he appealed to the public for help to enable him to pay for his hospital bills.



Social commentator Kwame A Plus revealed that he would love to help him pay the bills but the problem is that he(Waakye) is a strong NPP supporter and as such he should contact them for help.



Waakye after some hours responded to A Plus saying the NPP is already helping him foot his bills.