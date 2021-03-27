Elikem Kumordzie chides irresponsible fathers, urges them to support their baby mothers

Elikem Kumordzia says men should be responsible

Elikem Kumordzie, the popular Ghanaian celebrity tailor and award-winning fashion designer, has chided men who shirk their fatherly responsibilities, describing them as "shitty."

Speaking in an Instagram post from Zimbabwe, where he is visiting his son, Tristan, Elikem said that it takes someone with great love to also show it.



"People are on Instagram acting like, 'Oh my God, that's so sweet. You're such a sweet father.' I'm actually just doing my fatherly duties guys, to be very honest. Look, I'm not going to sit down and sound like I'm a great guy because yeah, I get it: showing love and care is a great thing to do. You have to be great to show so much love," he said.



He however advised that fathers should be there for their children as it shows their support for the woman who gave birth to the children for them.

"There are shitty fathers out there and I mean ya'll fathers - there're shitty fathers out there who don't give a hoot about their sons, who don't pay school fees, who don't send maintenance money; they don't even visit. Because, it's about support to the woman when you at least visit your son. It shows that you care. So, you need to at least visit so that the woman feels like he cares but when you don't do the least which is visiting then you have a problem as a man" he said.



Elikem Kumordzie initially came into the limelight when he participated in the eighth edition of Big Brother Africa titled, The Chase. The man who referred to himself as "The Tailor's Tailor" went on to finish in third place.



He met Pokello Nare, the Zimbabwean rep on the show, fell in love with her, got married a few years after the show and had a son together before getting divorced after two years of marriage.