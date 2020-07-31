Music

Emelia Brobbey recruits Prince Bright on 'Fameko' remix

Award-winning Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey has dropped the much-anticipated video and audio for her Prince Bright of Buk-Bak fame assisted Fameko remix.

For many social media users, the first song before the remix did not cut the grade and should not have been released.



After weeks of having to deal with critics, Emelia Brobbey redeemed herself by releasing a new song with Wendy Shay titled 'Odo Electric.'



The remix with Prince Bright happens to be her third song within in eight months since she turned a musician.

Apart from her successful career as an actress and recent venture into music, Emelia has proven herself as a multi-talented entertainer.



The popular actress has shown talents in TV presentation on her show titled, Okukuseku and Emelia Hour which airs on national television.





Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.