Emmanuel Dei-Tumi & other first-class students of Legon Law school class of 2020

Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, final year student of UG

Today, the University of Ghana held it’s first virtual graduation.

The university was forced to go virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



It held the graduation for students in the university’s School of Law. They were in need of the graduation to fulfill professional requirements as they move to the next stage of their careers or academic lives.



This year, April Amanda Nutakor was named as the Valedictorian with a history-making GPA of 3.84.



Amanda is also graduating with First Class honors.





Amanda, is not the only student graduating with First Class honors.



Emmanuel Dei-Tumi is also graduating with First Class. He is an alumnus of Achimota School and he loves to sing too.







From Wesley Girls’ High School, Esmeralda Akofa Afenyo is also graduating with a First Class law degree. Loves to play video games and watching Formula 1 races.





Another Wesley Girls’ alumnus graduating with First Class is Emmeline Ziwu. She loves trying out new cuisine, singing and traveling.







Seth Doe, an alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys’s Senior High School, Legon is also graduating with a First Class in LLB. He wants to become a renewed international commerce and investment lawyer promoting Ghana’s international business relations and economic development.







Congratulations to these amazing young brains.

