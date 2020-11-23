Emmanuel Donkor wins Student Blogger/Writer of the Year at 2020 GIJ Eminence Awards

Blogger Emmanuel Donkor

Source: Donkorsblog TV

Over the weekend, award-winning blogger Emmanuel Donkor of Donkorsblog.com bagged the 2020 GIJ Eminence Awards Student Blogger/Writer of the Year organized by the RAD Communication Limited.

At the awards ceremony held on Friday at the Global Ovations-Hub, majority of GIJ students were celebrated and honoured for their contributions to the media landscape.



Emmanuel was recognized for how consistent he has featured in tremendous write-ups and has interviewed great young entrepreneurs in



leading media and communication platforms in the country to inspire the young generations.



Speaking after receiving the awards, he expressed profound gratitude to God, his team, and also people who have supported him.

He encouraged young people that exceptional achievements are within



their reach when they stand tall on a foundation of personal integrity, hard work, and unwavering determination.



Honorary awards were presented to a number of personalities who have



distinguished themselves creditably.

