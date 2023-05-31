Empress Gifty shares heartbreaking journey from maidservant to musical success

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has opened up about the hardships she faced while working as a maidservant.

In a report by adomonline.com, Empress Gifty revealed that the person she had to work for was a friend of her mother.



According to the musician, she initially thought that her stay with her mother's friend would be pleasant due to their existing friendship.



However, Empress Gifty mentioned that she experienced ill-treatment during a period when she had discovered her musical talent, but her employer failed to comprehend the spiritual aspect of her divine gift and constantly criticized her.



"She [my madam] did not understand the spiritual calling, and she was always complaining. If I start singing, she'll say I'm making noise. She would prevent me from going to church services, camp meetings, and rehearsals," Empress Gifty expressed.



Despite losing interest in the job, Empress Gifty stated that her financially constrained mother encouraged her to persevere, but this situation did not last long until her breakthrough came in the field of music.

"The first time I appeared on TV, she [madam] saw me and called me right after. She was so shocked that I was making it in life," recounted Empress Gifty with a voice filled with emotion.



The singer mentioned that her new song, which she is currently promoting, and this testimony were in line.



Titled 'Ewiaye Pa,' Empress Gifty composed the song for all those who are waiting for an expected end.



ADA/BB